Calgary’s annual Youth Job Fair matching kids to employment

Although the economy is dragging its heels, the city’s 2017 Youth Employment Fair is still gearing young Calgarians toward success.

The fair, which is set for Tuesday, promises to impress with more than 80 employers on the hunt for young talent – as long as participants dress to impress and arrive on site ready for on the spot job interviews.

“Typically every year we see about 5,000 youth coming through the event,” said spokeswoman Jennifer MacSween. “We did see a higher influx last year, but it’s a really popular event; it only happens once a year, so it’s a massive opportunity for young people to get connected with local employers.”

There will be a variety of industries on hand including finance, hospitality, non-profit, trades and recreation, with thousands of job opportunities for young people.

But they don’t have to brave their resume-writing process alone. The Youth Employment Centre will be on hand and ready to help from 8 to 11:30 a.m. So if your resume needs a polish that’s the place to go.

“If they need some extra assistance they can drop by the employment centre and get connected with an employment counsellor ,” MacSween said. “We can help to make that targeted resume and help them develop a plan for the hiring fair – it’s going to be a busy day.”

The fair has all types of positions on offer. Whether it’s a seasonal job, or a year-round gig, there are options for youth at any stage in their job search.