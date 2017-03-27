Pot possibilities: Calgary entrepreneur ready to grow business

A federal timeline for marijuana legalization means Alberta entrepreneurs are ready to grow their businesses.

Legalization legislation is coming to parliament in early April, and on Monday the federal government said they plan to have pot policies in place before Canada Day 2018.

The City of Calgary sent documents to the federal government with their legalization wish list as the Taskforce for Marijuana Legalization and Regulation worked away on a report that was released late last year.

So far, hints on what legislation will look like seem to follow what the task force recommended. The feds are putting some key decisions in the hands of the province: legal purchasing age, and how the substance is bought and sold.

Jeff Mooij, owner of the 420 Clinic said this is his launching off point, but he’s moving toward legalization with one eye open, one eye closed. He’s buzzing.

“But 15 months isn’t a long time, it’s not a long time to plan a brand new industry being born,” Mooij said. “That’s just crazy talk.”

Just having the date and a time to shoot for is a step in the right direction and a confirmation that his pipe dream could soon become a reality.

Related:

He’s planning on opening up at least 15 dispensary locations province-wide (if they’re legal). That means he has to work with a handful of different jurisdictions who all may have different rules in mind.

“We’re going to be aggressive, lots needs to be done,” Mooij said. “By the end of the year, we could have 300 staff working for us, there’s a lot that needs to be done and 15 months isn’t enough time.”

On the federal level, Mooij said there are still questions, like whether or not licensed producers can provide product inter-provincially, or if they will only be able to sell to local distributors.

Last June, councillors in Calgary approved bylaw tweaks to legislate how marijuana counselling services work with the city’s land use bylaws. It was established that the medical marijuana centres couldn’t be within 300 meters of one another, while also not being within 150 metres of a school.

It’s also become clear that the city’s current bylaws don’t list marijuana smoke. Last year, the City of Calgary withdrew bylaw infraction charges against a medical marijuana user after she was ticketed for medicating on transit property numerous times. Her lawyer suggested one of the reasons the city withdrew their charges was because their bylaw specifically talks about tobacco smoke, not marijuana.

Notley mum on details:

The legislation will no doubt launch a slew of public consultation sessions with Albertans as the province is keeping lips sealed on where their legislation will fall once pot is legal.

On Monday, Premier Rachel Notley told reporters they are still working on final versions of legislation when it comes to how and where marijuana will be sold.

“There’s no question – we are concerned about ensuring the safety and health of young Albertans,” said Notley. “And we’re also concerned about ensuring we don’t somehow kick start another black market, so we have to balance those issues.”

She said before the final rules are put in place there’s much to consider, and Albertans will have their say.