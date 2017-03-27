Calgary High School dance fest grows from grassroots to scholarships

Get ready to move it move it for the fifth annual Eastside Dance Festival – which is moving into Decidedly Jazz Danceworks this year.

The donation of the space is a huge win for the high school dance festival, which originally began in a gymnasium.

Eastside Dance Festival unites students from high schools across the east side of Calgary, allowing them to show off the skills they’ve been working on, and connect with the professional dance world.

“With our kids, who are not necessarily technically trained, they wouldn’t have a opportunity to dance in a studio,” said organizer Kelly Brownlee. “There’s financial restraints on the east side of Calgary that are not necessarily felt on the north side.”

The festival allows these kids their first chance to meet and get advice from professional dancers, who make their living through the artform.

“(The students) sort of go home armed with a battery of arguments to their parents to why they want to be in dance as a career,” continued Brownlee. “They’re so passionate about it.”

The festival is now sponsored by a number of dance companies. On top of performance space, DJD gives a prize for most promising dancer, and dance groups like illFX give out scholarships and bursaries – in addition to performing in the show.

Many dancers who were part of the first few festivals have returned and adjudicators or choreographers, as a way to give back to the school community that helped them pursue their passions.

Whether the students continue dance or not after high school, the artform provides them with valuable skills.

“The biggest thing is the ability to achieve excellence,” explained Karyn Leavitt, dance teacher at Lester B. Pearson High School. “Through performance, you’re disciplining yourself to aim for greater, so they use these habits in all areas of their lives. Being able to attain something more for themselves.”