Composite sketch of suspected Castleridge shooter released by Calgary police

The victim was shot multiple times with a handgun in the early hours of Feb. 11, after two groups had a verbal altercation in the Castleridge area

Do you know this man? If so, Calgary Police Services want to hear from you. He is suspected of shooting another man multiple times in Castleridge in the early hours of Feb. 11.

Calgary police hope the release of a composite sketch of a man suspected of shooting another in Calgary's Castleridge community in early February will prompt public tips to identify the man.  

According to police, on Feb. 11, a group of people left a house party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way NE, shortly after 4:30 a.m.

While leaving the area, two groups got into an argument. One man walked a short distance to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way NE, when someone came up to him from behind. 

The man was shot with a handgun multiple times. 

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a white SUV driven by a black woman, fleeing the area westbound on Castleridge Dr. NE, police said.  

The victim was able to call 9-1-1 for help and was transported to the hospital. 

Police are seeking a suspect described as a black male, between 16 to 20 years old, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, with lighter skin and short dark hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or driver of the white SUV is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

