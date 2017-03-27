Composite sketch of suspected Castleridge shooter released by Calgary police

Calgary police hope the release of a composite sketch of a man suspected of shooting another in Calgary's Castleridge community in early February will prompt public tips to identify the man.

According to police, on Feb. 11, a group of people left a house party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way NE, shortly after 4:30 a.m.

While leaving the area, two groups got into an argument. One man walked a short distance to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way NE, when someone came up to him from behind.

The man was shot with a handgun multiple times.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a white SUV driven by a black woman, fleeing the area westbound on Castleridge Dr. NE, police said.

The victim was able to call 9-1-1 for help and was transported to the hospital.

Police are seeking a suspect described as a black male, between 16 to 20 years old, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, with lighter skin and short dark hair.