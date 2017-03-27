All options on the table for Calgary’s supervised consumption sites

When it comes to Calgary’s future supervised consumption sites, nothing is off the table.

The Calgary Coalition on Supervised Consumption (CCSC) is currently in the middle of a needs-based assessment to determine exactly where and what the sites should be.

Leslie Hill, the executive director at HIV Community Link who sits on the CCSC, said they're exploring all options, including fixed locations and mobile units.

She said the sites are proven to decrease the rates of death, sexually-transmitted infections and blood–bourne diseases. Staff at the sites will be able to connect users with opioid replacement therapy, detox facilities, mental health supports and more.

“The public health responsibility is to help (those with addiction) minimize the impact of their use and support them,” Hill said.

She added public education is critical to mitigate fears about the sites because the myth that the sites increase drug use or crime rates simply isn't true.

“If this was any other service, it wouldn’t even be a question,” Hill said.

“(Supervised consumption sites) are an evidence-based medical intervention, they’re a treatment people shouldn’t be denied.”

Mike Ellis, MLA for Calgary-West, said his constituents have expressed they want to help those struggling with addiction, but said wrap-around supports that link users to long-term care options are essential to getting a stamp of approval from Albertans.

“Supervised consumption sites must be there to provide real help, but they are only one part of the solution,” Ellis told Metro.