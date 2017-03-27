Charges stayed against man accused in stabbing on Calgary Stampede grounds

CALGARY — A manslaughter charge has been stayed in the case of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man during the 2015 Calgary Stampede.

Rinato Toy, 22, had been accused in the death of Zakariah Abdow, 25, who was knifed during a confrontation between two groups on the Stampede fairgrounds.

Abdow was taken to hospital in critical condition and died more than two months later.

The Crown said Monday there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Toy turned himself in to police just three weeks ago.

He remains in custody on a charge of breaching bail conditions.