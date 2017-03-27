Calgary cat search prompts $5,000 reward campaign

Money was no object for a man desperately trying to get his beloved cat back – and after his Kijiji ad went viral he’ll get the purr-fect ending he wanted.

Matt Morozoff drew attention when he posted an ad on Kijiji, offering a staggering $5,000 for the return of his cat, Paul Lexington, who disappeared in Calgary’s Signal Hill neighbourhood on March 17 during a visit to Morozoff’s fiancée’s home.

Little did he know, Paul had inadvertently found himself in a new home, and with a new name, by the end of the week, after being adopted out by the Calgary Humane Society.

“We were shocked that the process was that quick,” said Susan Abdallah, Morozoff’s fiancée.

Though Morozoff and Abdallah had combed through online lost pet resources, they missed a post on YYC Pet Recovery’s Facebook page later that evening, advising that Paul had been found and turned into a nearby vet clinic for safekeeping.

“They put a picture of him up with closed eyes, sleeping. It’s really hard to identify your pet if you can’t see the eyes. So we overlooked that post.”

Unfortunately, because Paul is a farm cat and was not tattooed or micro-chipped, the clinic could not identify him or his owners, so he was turned over to the Calgary Humane Society.

Abdallah said Morozoff visited the Humane Society on Sunday, March 25, and it was there that he learned a new family had adopted Paul – or, ‘Wasabi,’ as the cat was now called.

According to the Calgary Humane Society, as per the Alberta Animal Protection Act, they are only obligated to hold an animal for three days before putting it up for adoption.

Morozoff was informed that due to confidentiality issues, it is against policy to contact the new owners.

After Morozoff’s Kijiji ad went viral in Calgary, on Monday, March 27, the Humane Society released a statement via their Facebook page that they had reached out to the new owners, who agreed to return Paul to Morozoff.