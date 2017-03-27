No changes to student travel plans following London terror attack: Calgary Board of Education

The Calgary Board of Education said the Westminster bridge terror attack in London last week hasn't prompted them to cancel any trips abroad.

According to CBE communications specialist Megan Geyer, the CBE has not canceled any student travel to the United States or Europe, with the exception of France and Belgium (the decision to cancel trips to these two countries took place months ago).

The CBE said they currently have one group of students, from two different high schools, on a trip in the United Kingdom, about three hours north of London.

"Principals from both high schools have been in contact with the group and sent messages home on Wednesday letting parents know that the students are safe and that their travel itinerary is proceeding as planned," said Geyer.

Geyer said there are no other CBE student trips currently scheduled that are traveling to or through London in the immediate future.

The CBE said they're continually monitoring world events and respond on a case-by-case basis.

"The safety of students, staff, and volunteer supervisors is a key consideration and a priority in regard to any planned school travel," said Geyer.

"Information we have received at this time indicates that no interruption to their travel itinerary is required, but we will continue to monitor this and make adjustments if necessary."

The board said they're often asked many similar questions from parents and guardians in regards to student travel, and said many answers can be found on their FAQ document from the fall of 2015, "when the CBE was evaluating international travel as a whole following the events in Paris."