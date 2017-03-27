Province announces 24 affordable housing units for Calgary addiction treatment centre

Graduates from the Fresh Start Recovery Centre’s addiction program will soon be moving into 24 new affordable housing units at the Calgary facility.

Premier Rachel Notley and Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson were at the addictions treatment centre to announce $7 million in funding for the facility, which will will nearly double the facility’s current capacity.

“Recovery takes time, and in many cases, valuable resources such as safe, affordable, abstinence-based housing beyond treatment (which) are the difference makers between getting well and succeeding, or staying sick,” said Stacey Petersen, executive director at Fresh Start.

The announcement is part of the government’s commitment to spend $1.2 billion on housing for low-income and seniors over five years.

“This funding will allow the organization to build new post-treatment housing, including 46 beds in 24 new rooms across three buildings,” said Premier Rachel Notley, speaking to media at the announcement.

“(They) will provide a safe, supportive and stable place for people who need that help, and there are many Albertans who need that help – and this is not the time to turn our backs on those Albertans,” Notley said.

She congratulated graduates of the 12-16 week program on their strength, wished current residents the best in their recovery, and thanked the treatment centre’s staff.

“Our government is proud to support you as you help Calgarians, and Albertans, making a fresh start,” Notley said.