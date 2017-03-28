Alberta film and TV award finalists announced

The finalists for the 43rd annual Alberta Film and Television Awards have been announced, and Calgary’s Seven/24 Films is leading the pack, having produced 17 finalists.

The production company is the force behind series like Wynona Earp and Heartland, which has now been running for more than a decade.

“We treat every season of Heartland like it’s our first,” said executive producer Jordy Randall. “We’re starting season 11 in May, and our quest, really, is to make every season of that show better than the one before. For us, it’s not a machine, it’s not an assembly line. We take this and make it the best we can be.”

Seven/24 is tied with Calgary’s Joe Media Group for producing the most finalists this year.

The annual awards, nicknamed the Rosie Awards, celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement in Alberta screen – that includes productions that are produced or co-produced by an Alberta company.

“There’s a lot of productions happening that people don’t realize are made in Alberta,” said AMPIA executive director Bill Evans. “This is our opportunity to have a public acknowledgement of that – a lot of people don’t know Heartland, Fargo or Hell on Wheels are made right here in Calgary.”

Holly Dupej, producer at Spotlight Productions, said there’s a phenomenal level of talent in Alberta, and strong support to tell local stories.

Spotlight helped create documentaries about international level baristas, Hutterite communities, Amber Valley (one of Alberta’s first all-black communities) and the King Eddy. The local stories helped score them 13 nominations this year.

The Rosie Awards cover a wide range of Alberta features, from documentaries to TV and music video, as well as craft categories, which include score, animation and make-up.