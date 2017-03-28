AHS advises testing for those who got dental work done at Calgary house

CALGARY — Alberta Health Services is offering free testing for viruses, including HIV, for anyone who got dental work done at an unlicensed dental operation at a Calgary house.

AHS says it ordered the operation at 20 Somervale Close S.W. to close on March 21.

It says anyone who received services at that location and or by Natalia Prohkin to be tested because the home-based dental operation did not have proper sterilization or sanitation in place for its equipment.

Dr. Judy MacDonald says that means people who got dental services there may have been exposed to viruses such as hepatitis B, C and HIV.

AHS says the dental operation will remain closed unless it makes significant changes to meet all legislative and licensing requirements in Alberta, including that the person delivering the services is a licensed dentist.

"To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, equipment used in dental procedures must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to health standards," MacDonald said in a news release.

"This unlicensed, home-based dental operation did not have these proper sterilization or sanitation processes in place, meaning individuals who received dental services through this operation may have been exposed to viruses, including hepatitis B and C, and HIV."