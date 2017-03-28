AHS warns clients of unlicensed Calgary dental clinic to get tested

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging anyone who received services from a recently-shut down illegal dental operation in the city’s southwest to get tested for viruses, including HIV.

According to a news release from AHS, a woman named Natalia Prohkin was performing procedures without a permit from a residence located at 20 Somervale Close in Calgary.

The unlicensed operation was ordered closed by a public health inspector on March 21, and will not be allowed to reopen unless it meets legislative and licensing requirements to offer dental services in Alberta. That includes ensuring the person delivering dental care is licensed to do so, according to AHS.

Dr. Judy MacDonald, AHS Calgary Zone’s medical officer of health, said clients of the operation may have been exposed to several viruses, such as hepatitis B and C.

“This unlicensed, home-based dental operation did not have these proper sterilization or sanitation processes in place,” MacDonald said.

AHS hasn’t found any client records, prompting the health body to issue an advisory.

Anyone who received services from Prohkin or at the above address should call Health Link at 811 to arrange for a confidential laboratory blood test.