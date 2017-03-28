Calgary cancer survivor surprised by royal send-off to Disney World

Nine-year-old Lilyana El-Hajjar thought she was going to the airport to wish her uncle a good flight.

Instead, she arrived at YYC Airport’s international terminal early Tuesday morning and was told she would be the one getting on a plane – to Disney World.

“Finally the day is here, and her reaction was priceless,” said Abed El-Hajjar, Lilyana’s father.

The Children's Wish Foundation made Lilyana’s dream of going to Disney World come true after a two-and-a-half year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but she was the last one to find out.

Her parents, Abed and his wife Su, have been keeping the trip a secret for more than two months. They even used codewords when discussing their plans, and packed suitcases for Lilyana and her two sisters weeks in advance.

Kyla Martin, Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada's director for Alberta and the North West Territories, said this wish was extra special because it was a “complete surprise.”

“A lot of the times, our wish families and their kids are heavily involved in their wish, so it’s very rare we have the opportunity to surprise a child,” Martin said.

When Lilyana saw the princesses waiting at check-in, her expression said it all.

“When you see the look on her face, you realize one of her dreams is coming true,” said Abed.

The family will spend seven days in Orlando, at a special resort for children with life-threatening illnesses. Lilyana said she’s most excited to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse, now that she’s already met Belle, her favourite princess.

Abed said the past two and a half years have been full of trials, but the family got through them by sticking together and rallying around Lilyana.

“(When) she lost her hair, her sister actually defended her when other kids teased her about losing her hair,” Abed said.

The oldest sister of three is currently in remission – and her father said he couldn’t ask for anything more.