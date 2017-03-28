CTrain operator reunites 75-year-old Calgary woman with lost purse, $1,300 cash

Losing her purse on a CTrain wasn’t one of Li Feng Yang’s 75th birthday wishes – but getting it back with $1,300 in cash gifts intact that wasn’t luck or magic: it was Calgary Transit’s commitment to customers.

During a regular walkthrough, CTrain operator Mesfin Tadese found a purse. That’s where his training kicked in. He called it in and it was eventually turned into transit’s lost property department.

Kai Huang, who read a statement for his grandmother, said when she realized her purse was gone she was overcome with a rush of anxiety.

“It’s hard to describe with words,” Yang wrote. “The handbag had everything I have, it contained cash, a cell phone, debit cards.”

At the CTrain station, a Chinese man helped her call transit about her loss. She had a sleepless night wondering if she would ever see her purse again.

But luckily Tadese already had that handled.

She was surprised and overcome with happiness that her purse, and all of the contents, were returned to her. She wrote that she was surprised to get it back intact and was delighted to know there are honest people willing to do that.

“Very grateful and very happy,” Yang said.

Her anxieties about losing the handbag immediately subsided.

“Honestly, I feel happy,” Tadese said. He met Feng on Tuesday after she was reunited with her belongings. Her English isn’t great and he understood that she must have been frustrated to have it go missing.

“It gives me happiness and peace of mind, it’s part of my job and also the way I was brought up,” Tadese said. “It wasn’t a big deal for me, but now I feel like it is.”

When asked if she normally gets such a handsome present from her kids and grandkids she laughed and told reporters "no."

Calgary Transit said every day they find, and have 50 to 100 items returned, to the lost property department. Behind the scenes work helps them reunite lost items with owners. Wintertime is their peak season for lost items – they get a lot of toques, scarves, and hats.