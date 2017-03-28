Calgary's most underground of underground art houses needs support

Calgary’s Rumble House has officially gone to space – but their real final frontier might be back on Earth, as the indie art house struggles to keep operating.

Last week, Rumble partnered with the Canadian Space Agency to launch a few art pieces into space with a satellite, in a sort of market experiment. In April, they’re planning to send up a lot more – to a total of 150 pieces.

“In art, where your art has been, who’s owned it and who’s willing to authenticate it is everything,” explained co-founder Rich Theroux. “We’re curious, if we stuck paintings in space, would the value of the pieces increase?”

But as their solar initiatives take flight, art sales have slowed down significantly in the economic downturn.

The Big 201

“We never really know if we’re going to make it from week to week,” laughed Theroux. “It was a 200th rumble in a row last week that’s gotten use through the month, but the real test is the week after.”

For the uninitiated, the Rumble House is a radical looking building at the end of 8 Aveneue SW in downtown. Originally called the Guerrilla House, Theroux and Jessica Szabo (who still work full-time as teachers) founded it as a place where artists could easily their art put out for the public – without the grind of having to connect with a traditional art gallery. It’s a studio space meets gallery, that’s intended to be welcoming and fun. Every Wednesday night for the past few years, they hold a Wednesday night Rumble, where they do a live paint for a few hours and auction off the results. As the name would suggest, it’s a real underground, for the love-of-art-type place.

Theroux said after Christmas is always the hardest, as people aren’t ready to start spending on art again until the summer. As well, they’re constantly looking for new people to check out the Rumble – buyers tend to come a couple of times, then run out of space to put paintings at home, so new people (with wall space) are needed.

No grants or assistance

Theroux refuses to apply for any grants or government assistance – because, as we said, this is a real down to the roots, by-and-for-the-artists operation.

“If we’re suffering and the artist is suffering, there’s a balance,” said Theroux. “But if we were somehow supporting and making money, then it’s not of anyone’s value to come make the art. There would be an artificial comfort zone if we applied for any grants.”