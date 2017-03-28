Calgary police ready to begin independent review following May CPC meeting

By May, the Calgary Police Service will have both the framework and definition ready for their independent HR review to present to the Calgary Police Commission.

Deputy Chief Bob Ritchie updated the commission on how the service, in their seven point plan, is addressing issues of a culture of bullying and harassment within the force at the public CPC meeting Tuesday.

In recent months the service has been under the microscope due to allegations of bullying and harassment within their ranks, and most recently with 14 members filing formal complaints against the service—including Const. Jen Magnus, who publicly resigned at the commission meeting in January.

At a CPC meeting in January the commission presented the service with a seven point plan, and their number one priority was that CPS establish an independent third party advocate to assist staff in reporting and addressing concerns in a confidential and/or anonymous manner.

Ritchie told the commission that some of the challenges faced by the service in achieving this priority are: defining independence, limitations within the police act, aligning existing resolution processes and an ongoing Kogawa Consulting review into their delivery of HR services.

Ritchie talked a lot about how the service is working at creating new training programs and implementing them to create a culture shift where individuals feel comfortable talking about the issues they face.

Vice Chair Lisa Silver said she worried that training was being done for “appearances”.

“It’s almost the same when you have policies and these policies are appropriate and proper but not implemented correctly,” she said. “I’m concerned they have training and that people take training but they may take it to say ‘look I’ve done this training.’”

Silver said the commission wants to ensure that the training is having an actual impact.

“I think what you have to do is tie it into what is really happening, is this training really resulting in culture changing?”

Silver said she appreciated an anecdote shared by Chief Roger Chaffin, in which he said he’d seen changes occurring already with one staff sergeant who was able to help an officer seek resources when they reported bullying—and begin remediation with the accused.