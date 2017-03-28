Calgary police see dip in petty crime as season ramps up

It’s a small win for CPS, and a bigger one for neighbours .

After months of petty crime increases, and concerning patterns in Calgary communities, new data is showing an encouraging reversal in the trend.

Police have been grappling with how to tackle the rising rates – and so far this year, it’s working. Year-to-date figures show the CPS has seen a 27 per cent drop in commercial and residential break-ins, and a 26 per cent decrease in car prowlings.

Since mid last year, the force centralized how they respond to petty crime. One unit is in charge of tracking down repeat offenders and helping communities deal with the thefts. In past years, every district had their own investigators tackle the file.

Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Centralized Break and Enter division said this new approach is helping them see trends across the city.