Calgary Police ramp up training to deal with drug impaired drivers

With the impending legalization of marijuana by Canada Day, 2018, the Calgary Police Service is under the gun to deal with a predicted increase of drug impaired drivers.

In a Calgary Police Commission meeting, Sgt. Richard Butler of the CPS Alcohol and Drug Recognition Unit presented a detailed overview of the two-tiered process of identifying drug impaired drivers, mandated in Bill C-2 or the “impaired driving bill.”

The first level of identifying a drug-impaired driver involves a three-part roadside evaluation called Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (S.F.S.T.).

Currently, there are about 100 officers within CPS who are trained to administer these tests, and Butler said they hope to gain funding to train officers service-wide.

“The more officers we have trained, the better off we’re going to be – especially given the impending legalization of marijuana.”

The second tier of investigation is the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation, which is conducted by a certified evaluator, but only after the S.F.S.T. results determine the driver is likely impaired.

The benefit of a DRE evaluation is that it not only determines impairment, but also medical conditions, which Butler said had occurred on at least two occasions since 2008.

While a DRE cannot identify a specific drug, it can determine which of seven drug categories may be the cause of impairment. These can include prescription medications as well as household inhalants, narcotics such as fentanyl and cannabis.

Only 13 members of CPS are currently certified DRE evaluators.

One of the challenges CPS face is that unlike alcohol, not enough research has been done to determine “per se levels” or legal limits for drug impairment.