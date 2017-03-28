Calgary Pride Parade changes downtown route for 2017

The Calgary Pride Parade will stroll through some new neighbourhoods this year – the annual march has simply outgrown its old route down 9th Ave.

Starting this September, the new route will run down 6 Ave from 3 Street SE to 6 Street SW, where it will turn north along 6 Street SW to 3 Avenue SW.

The new route ultimately ends at Prince’s Island Park, the new location of the Pride in the Park celebration.

“Calgary Pride’s been seeing unprecedented growth,” said president Jason Kingsley. “We’ve had tremendous local support in Calgary over the past couple of years, and we’ve simply outgrown our former home in Shaw Millennium Park.”

To illustrate the real growth the Calgary Pride festival, organizers teamed up with Tourism Calgary to conduct an economic impact study.

Last year, the Calgary Pride festival generated $5.5 million in economic activity in Alberta, with a $2.7 million increase to Alberta’s GDP. Nearly 8,000 people from out of town came to attend the festival.

Kingsley said events like the parade, and by extension the festival, help diversify Calgary’s economy.

“It feels fantastic to see Calgary’s community coming behind this event, coming behind diversity and inclusion in Calgary, and helping grow a more vibrant city,” he smiled.

This year’s Pride festival takes place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.