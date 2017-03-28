Calgary Stampede parade route reverses course for 2017

The Calgary Stampede hasn’t changed their parade route—or the direction of it—in nearly 50 years.

This year, they’re reversing course. Literally.

Calgary Stampede officials made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that admission to Stampede Park will be free on parade day until 1:30 p.m.

“It’s really truly about access for our guests and our citizens back to Stampede Park,” said Dave Sibbald, Calgary Stampede president and chairman of the board.

When asked if reversing the parade route and offering free admission was in response to last year’s poor attendance and profit numbers, Sibbald said it had nothing to do with that.

He said the parade committee has been mulling this decision for three years. He said with the parade route reversed, once the first wave of floats and parade participants pass “it’s free and clear access” to Stampede Park.

“We want to invite all watching our exciting parade this year to come on down to the park and celebrate the opening of Stampede 2017,” he said.

Susan Veres, senior vice-president of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation said the reversal of the route would allow for better access and regress for residents of the East Village.

“It’s 49 acres of construction in the East Village, and it’s going to be that way for another eight years,” she said.

“For us, it’s really forward thinking and really respectful of the Stampede executive to make this change now.”

Veres said getting in and out of the East Village in the two days before the parade and the day of the parade is so difficult that CMLC employees don’t come into the office those days. Veres stressed, however, the East Village is happy to continue to host the parade.