Change in direction: Calgary Stampede announces reversal of parade route

CALGARY — Organizers of the Calgary Stampede are changing the direction of the parade route and will offer free admission to the midway that day, but say it's not an attempt to reverse last year's abysmal attendance.

Amidst the blaring music of the Calgary Stampede marching band, in what was billed as a "special announcement," Stampede president Dave Sibbald said this year's parade will move clockwise instead of counter-clockwise.

The change will clear the way to Stampede Park once the parade has passed, Sibbald said.

The free admission has nothing to do with trying to lure people back to the midway, he added.

"No, it's truly an invitation to our community to come celebrate with us," Sibbald said Tuesday.

Alberta's economic downturn, combined with heavy rainfall, saw Stampede attendance hit a 22-year low in 2016. Cumulative attendance reached 1,088,000 at the 10-day western show, the lowest level since 1994 when 1,082,000 went through the turnstiles.

The 2016 attendance was down seven per cent from 2015 and 13 per cent lower than the five-year average of 1.23 million.

"Last year we had record rainfall. None of us can predict or control the weather but, despite the weather, last year we had a phenomenal thing," said Sibbald.

"Our guest experience ... has never been higher so based upon last year ... we know the public wants to come join us."

Sibbald said more details will come shortly involving possible deals and promotions to draw people to what has been dubbed The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The Calgary Stampede begins July 7.