ADAC seeks court injunction against Calgary woman practicing dentistry without a license

The Alberta Dental Association and College (ADAC) said it is seeking a court injunction against a Calgary woman caught practicing dentistry without a license, in case she decides to pick up the pliers again.

Yesterday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) alerted Calgarians Natalia Prohkin had been performing dental services out of her Somerset home’s basement without adequate cleaning and sterilization procedures – putting her clients at risk for blood-bourne diseases such as HIV.

“There is some potential a person might continue to practice, so we are applying at this time for an injunction against (Prohkin) to prevent them from continuing to operate,” said Dr. Randall Croutze, CEO for the ADAC.

Although rogue operations have been discovered in Alberta before, this is a first for Calgary, according to Dr. Judy MacDonald, medical officer of health for AHS in the Calgary Zone.

Croutze pointed out there are many safe and legitimate home-dental practices in Alberta.

“(The ADAC doesn’t) sit back and say it has to be out of a house or a commercial space, we take a look at if they’re meeting all the regulations we do require, and certainly those can be provided quite happily out of a house,” he said, and added Prohkin never made an application to register with ADAC and was never issued a practice permit.

AHS’ investigation into the residential set-up found expired medications, pre-moistened cloths for cleaning equipment and instruments, and no client records. The residential operation was shuttered on March 21, but Croutze said Prohkin is not likely to face further consequences unless she defies AHS’ order.

“If she did continue to practice as a dentist, (the injunction means) she could be found in contempt of court,” Croutze said.

It would be up to law enforcement to determine if charges are warranted, should any of Prohkin’s clients seek a civil fraud charge.

Allegedly, Prohkin’s husband told investigators she has a dental degree from an international university, but her educational background is unclear.

“(The investigator) was not familiar with the university. It appeared it might have been in Russia, but we don’t have any conformation of that,” said Croutze.