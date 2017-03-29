Alberta medical schools adapt curriculum to opioid crisis

The University of Alberta’s medical program used to teach broadly about opiates and addictions, but things have changed.

The curriculum across all four years of the program was updated as of September in response to the opioid crisis facing Alberta, which killed nearly 350 people in the province last year.

“We’ve turned it a little bit and are teaching our basic principles through the lens of fentanyl,” said Dr. Tracey Hiller, associate dean of undergraduate medical education with the faculty of medicine and dentistry at the University of Alberta.

She said during the four-year program, students learn about a broad range of topics that culminate under the general umbrella of pain management and substance abuse. These include physiology, toxicology, pharmaceuticals, psychiatry, public health (social determinants), and best prescribing practices.

“Everything is built upon over the four years,” said Hillier. “Then they go into a residency where they get more detail.”

Similarly to U of A, a number of courses address pain management throughout the medical program at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine.

During their residency, students assist in looking after patients at hospitals and clinics, where they see first-hand the appropriate use of opioids and other drugs – and the effects of misuse – according to a statement provided by the school.

The U of C also offers several continuing medical education courses that cover a range of topics related to opioid prescribing, including fentanyl and chronic pain.

Trevor Theman, registrar for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, said updating the curriculum isn’t just good – it’s essential.

“It’s clear one of the reasons we have the problem we have is because of a lack of training,” Theman said.

“Both (universities) are doing work on this area, but we’re not likely to see the impacts of those changes immediately.”

Theman said any physician who will run into patients with chronic pain or addictions has to have at least a basic understanding of the conditions and challenges around chronic pain and the medications.

“It’s clearly an issue they have to be aware of and knowledgeable about,” he said.

Hillier said her faculty will continue to review the curriculum and if additional changes are needed, they will “absolutely” be made.