Alberta Party blends politics and pints to appeal to a new generation of moderate voters

In a bid to corner the market on moderate voters, Greg Clark, leader of the Alberta Party, is hosting a pub night this week to meet with Calgarians looking for a political alternative.

The “Centre Together Get Together” is being held at Hudson’s downtown Calgary location on Thursday, March 30, where Clark will be on hand to discuss the future of the Alberta Party.

According to a press release issued by the party, they had seen a “significant increase in membership and volunteer interest in the previous two weeks.”

"We’re hearing from hundreds of people who don’t feel the PC Party under Jason Kenney represents their values. They’re looking for a strong, centrist party,” said Clark.

He stressed that it is not only possible, but also important to both care for people and balance a budget.

“The NDP is irresponsible with money,” said Clark. “And Kenney and the Wildrose have proven themselves to be intolerant – not consistent with modern Alberta values.”