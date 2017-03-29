Andre Chabot accuses Mayor Nenshi of spilling closed-door secret on arena project

The election is still half a year away, but the gloves may have already come off in the battle for mayor between two of the leading candidates.

In a blog post on his election website, Coun. Andre Chabot accused Mayor Naheed Nenshi of violating the disclosure terms of an in-camera meeting when he said Monday the CalgaryNEXT proposal is dead.

“He unilaterally came out with a statement based on a project that was considered to be one of two options (…) which hadn’t been concluded and no decision had been made by council – at least not publicly,” said Chabot.

When asked if the cat has now been let out of the bag about a decision made in-camera, Chabot said he really can’t say.

“All I can say is, he made a comment that wasn’t even an opinion. It was an arbitrary, definitive statement about a project," said Chabot. "There was no direction from council to publicly make a comment to that effect.”