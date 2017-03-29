Sliding scale: Nearly 50% of low-income Calgary Transit users eligible for $5 monthly pass

Taking transit is changing for low-income users – and for some, it’s just going to take some change.

The City of Calgary is launching its long-awaited sliding scale for low-income transit users. Instead of charging one flat fee, the city is implementing a new program that looks at user’s income to determine how much they need to pay for a monthly pass.

With the new banded system almost half, 48 per cent, of the low-income transit riders now qualify to pay just $5.05 a month. The city estimates 42 per cent will qualify for the mid-range band at $35.35 and the rest in the last band – for those qualified for low-income, but earning closer to the threshold, will pay $50.55 which is half the regular monthly adult pass.

“It’s really an exciting shift,” said Katie Black, director of Calgary Neighbourhoods. “It’s inspiring, and humbling to think we can play a part in making people’s lives better.”

The change is being funded by a provincial government injection of $4.5 million in annual funding toward low-income transit in Calgary for three years.

Black said the actual cost of the program isn’t known yet. Their fare bands were built based on the assumption that 45,000 people who already use the city program would continue using it.

“It may be that we’re going to see greater uptake, or it may be that we’re just going to see that the people who were already using a low income transit pass are able to keep a bit more money in their pockets,” Black said. “That’s something we’re going to have to wait and see on.”

But there’s more possibilities for ridership with the sliding scale.

In the past, the city’s low-income transit program had a flat fee for users. It was set at approximately $45, which for some was still too much money.

“It gives access to transit for some of our most vulnerable populations who need it the most,” said Coun. Brian Pincott. “Even the low-income transit pass at half price was still financially out of reach.”

There’s no change in the application process, those who already are signed up through the city’s fair entry system can go and grab passes as they please.

Pincott said the goal is to expand the program beyond the current cut-off line, to help more people.

He said recognizing the low-income cut-off is a pretty arbitrary line, and folks making a dollar over the poverty line don’t magically have more disposable income than those making a few dollars less.