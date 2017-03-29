Carbon tax taking bite out of Alberta post-secondary bottom line

The Alberta government’s carbon levy has created another pinch, and this time it’s in the post-secondary budget.

During the University of Calgary’s last board of governors meeting, the school discussed questions about how the province would help them, and other institutions, “mind the gap” the tax is creating in their operational costs.

At the U of C, the cost of operating buildings and fleet vehicles has gone up a whopping $2.5 million.

“It impacts all post-secondary institutions at all levels depending on size,” said University of Calgary president Elizabeth Cannon. “What we’re looking for, because we recognize we have to pay the carbon levy, as a sector we’re saying ‘OK, if we pay in, what are the mechanisms to be able to tap the carbon levy fund?’”

Cannon said they are specifically looking for programs they can tap to invest in clean energy research or green initiatives on campus.

Their neighbours at Mount Royal University spent $86,000 extra in the 2016 to 2017 budget and are planning to add $139,000 to next year’s costs and $256,000 in 2018 to 2019.

Their main priority is creating a “leaner, greener and cleaner campus.”

“As a publicly-funded and provincially-regulated organization, we don’t have the flexibility of being able to alter our operations to fully compensate for the increased costs,” said Duane Anderson, Vice-President of Administrative Services at Mount Royal University. “Because our revenues are constrained, we would certainly welcome a rebate to offset additional costs.”

Since 2008, MRU has designed every new building on campus to be LEED-Gold certified. Most recently they were able to slash their electricity outputs with an upgraded boiler management control system; it’s said to bring down their carbon dioxide by 3,755 tons over five years.

“We are committed to further slashing our carbon footprint through the latest energy-saving technology,” Anderson said.

The government sees post-secondaries as a “key partner in the transition to the economy of the future.” And they invested in a two per cent increase of operational grants as part of the 2017 budget.