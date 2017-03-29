Cenovus buying most of ConocoPhillips's Canadian assets
CALGARY — Cenovus Energy says it will pay $17.7 billion Canadian (US$ 13.2 billion) for most of ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets.
Houston-based ConocoPhillips is the latest company to reduce exposure to Canada's oil sands — the world's third-largest oil reserves.
Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson called it a "transformational acquisition" for the Calgary-based company.
The deal includes ConocoPhillips's 50
Royal Dutch Shell earlier this month sold most of its oil sands holdings to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
Oil sands are a type of unconventional petroleum deposit.
Urban Compass Calgary
