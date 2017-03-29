Couple charged with abusing nieces and nephew they adopted after crash

CALGARY — A couple who adopted three children after their parents were killed in a fiery car crash are now on trial for abuse.

Crown prosecutors contend the children were beaten and tortured by the couple — the mother's sister and her husband.

The prosecutors say the children were kicked, punched and hit with household items, and also put into cold showers and beaten there as well.

The children themselves barely survived the crash that killed their mother and father in the United States more than a decade ago.

When their aunt and uncle adopted them, the family moved to Calgary in 2009.

The Crown contends the abuse began then and continued for the next two years, though the defence argues the eldest sibling, who is now 19, made up the allegations and influenced her younger brother and sister to go along.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sandy Park is hearing the evidence in a voir dire — or trial within a trial — to determine whether it is admissible in the case.

A publication ban prohibits naming the accused or the children.

The aunt is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm while the uncle is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and criminal negligence.