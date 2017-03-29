Calgary couple upset photo of mother and premature son being used to 'fear monger'

A Calgary couple is upset that a touching photo of the first moments their premature son, Hugo, was held by his mother has been used by a Canadian website to “fear monger.”

Jessica Collinson gave birth to Hugo prematurely in 2015 and wasn’t able to hold him until nearly 60 hours after the birth.

Mike Burritt, Collinson’s partner and Hugo’s dad, said the photo used by BabyGaga.com was actually a screenshot of a video Burrit submitted to Facebook group Love What Matters in 2015 that show Collinson “basically falling in love with our son” the first time she was able to hold him in the NICU.

Burritt said since 2015 they have had the video under copyright with a media company and are usually informed of its use. Further, he said it’s not the fact that the video, or images from the video, are out in the public sphere, but that BabyGaga.com used them “totally out of context.”

BabyGaga.com used an image from Burritt’s video as the main photo for their article “15 Signs Mom-To-Be Might Go Into Preterm Labour.”

“When I first saw it I was pretty outraged,” he said. “After it went viral I knew it was out there—it was legitimately everywhere—and that doesn’t bother us.”

Burritt says it’s the message of the article that upsets him.

“We wanted to use it to be inspiring and to show people what’s possible and not use it as a scare tactic for pregnant women out there telling them they could have their baby early, and it doesn’t appear to have any science backing it up,” he said.

David Felicissimo who works for BabyGaga.com’s parent company, Valnet Inc. said they own some “Very well known major online editorial brands” and have licenses with various partners including AP Images, USA Today Images, Shutterstock and Barcroft.

“I assure you we have stringent copyright policies in place,” he said, adding that the video is visible on other “various news stories.”

He said there are also “other issues at play” including “fair use” which he explained is an exception to copyright law where work can be used without authorization for new reporting, criticism and education.”

Burritt said he also reached out to BabyGaga.com but hasn’t heard back from them.

On Facebook, the terms of use state that by posting photos and videos on Facebook you essentially give up rights to them until the content is deleted by all users who have posted it.

“You specifically give us permission, subject to your privacy and application settings: you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty free, worldwide license to use any IP content that you post on or in connection with Facebook.”

Tamara Shepard, assistant professor of communications at the University of Calgary, said Facebook does this so that they aren’t liable if a situation like this one arises, and said they’ve made their privacy settings “more obvious” as these issues have arisen.

Shepard said it’s important people understand their privacy settings on Facebook and make use of them.

“It’s really difficult to even find out if your image is being used somewhere most of the time,” she said. “If you have anything that is posted online that is publicly viewable you run that risk.”

Most people believe they have privacy through “obscurity” said Shepard.