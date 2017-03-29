Calgary Police Service counsel email denies culture of bullying and harassment

The in-house legal counsel for the Calgary Police Service is denying a culture of bullying and harassment exists to the point it would prevent a former constable from returning to work, according to an email viewed by Metro.

Former CPS constable Jen Magnus, who publicly resigned at January’s Calgary Police Commission (CPC) meeting citing bullying and harassment, referenced the email in a question posed at March’s CPC meeting Tuesday.

“How can the Calgary Police Service personally investigate and correct a problem they deny exists, and a problem they created and perpetuated?” she said.

The email in question from CPS legal counsel states: “…the service disagrees that there is a culture of bullying and harassment at the service that prevents Const. Magnus from returning to work. Nonetheless we respect Const. Magnus’ right to resign.”

When asked about the email, Chief Roger Chaffin said “there is not an ounce of truth to that statement.”

“That’s one of the big difficulties about situations like this. Remarks like that are unproductive,” he said.

Chaffin went on to say that the presentation about improving HR practices within the force given Tuesday at the CPC meeting showed that they're “exhausting every effort” to create a respectful workplace and complementary programs, and that the legal counsel is “very much” a part of that.

“Our legal counsel is fully embedded with that, they work closely with me and there is not an ounce of truth to that statement,” he said, adding that he hadn’t seen the correspondence.