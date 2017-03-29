Calgary Police Service counsel email denies culture of bullying and harassment
Chief denounces statement in email, says efforts to fix problem continue
The in-house legal counsel for the Calgary Police Service is denying a culture of bullying and harassment exists to the point it would prevent a former constable from returning to work, according to an email viewed by Metro.
Former CPS constable Jen Magnus, who publicly resigned
“How can the Calgary Police Service personally investigate and correct a problem they deny exists, and a problem they created and perpetuated?” she said.
The email in question from CPS legal counsel states: “…the service disagrees that there is a culture of bullying and harassment at the service that prevents Const. Magnus from returning to work.
When asked about the email, Chief Roger Chaffin
“That’s one of the big difficulties about situations like this. Remarks like that are unproductive,” he said.
Chaffin went on to say that the presentation about improving HR practices within the force given Tuesday at the CPC meeting showed that they're “exhausting every effort” to create a respectful workplace and complementary
“Our legal counsel is fully embedded with that, they work closely with me and there is not an ounce of truth to that statement,” he said, adding that he hadn’t seen the correspondence.
Magnus is one of 14 individuals who
