Downtown Calgary’s Wine-Ohs shutting down

After nearly five years of lighting up the downtown live music scene, Wine-Ohs is closing down.

This weekend will be the final set of shows played at the stage and wine bar.

The closure is due to a set of unfortunate circumstances, according to owner Alanna Martineau – there were budget concerns over an expensive, but city-required, kitchen renovation, and a window was missed to renew the lease.

It all came to a head within the last week, and now Sunday will be their final night.

When Martineau first opened the space, it already had decades of history as The Beatnik.

“I had this idea of casual wine bar, a place you know and love for music, only with better wine,” she said. “That was the vision for me, and it’s been a pretty magical place with some of the stuff that’s happened these last five years.”

Martineau mentioned a number of highlights, like the time a band was playing a Tom Cochrane song – and Cochrane happened to be in the audience, so he jumped on stage and joined the band. Or how a month after moving into the space, Corb Lund’s band showed up and took over the stage.

Or when Ian Tyson was playing the venue, and commented on how the venue’s been around for a while.

“I said, ‘Yeah, it’s been a jazz club for 15 years and apparently upstairs was a café in the 60s – someone told me Joni Mitchell played there,’” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Yeah, we did.’ That was cool.”

But for Martineau, it’s the relatioships with the local artists, the ones she’s become friends with, that have made Wine-Ohs such a special venue.

“The outpouring of support from people it meant something to, and people who got their start there, it’s been really great to here that,” she said.

The final weekend will cap of years of stories with performances by Tom Phillips, The Shiverettes album release party, Slim Hawley and an afternoon jam.