Former Calgary police officer wants Chief to apologize for comments made following CPC meeting

Jen Magnus wants an apology from Calgary’s chief of police.

On Tuesday, Magnus, who formally quit the service at a Calgary Police Commission meeting citing issues of bullying and harassment, stood up and read out a question at the public meeting.

Magnus asked the commission and the service why they were spending so much time and money fixing an issue their legal counsel denied existed in correspondence with Magnus’ lawyer, Rachel West.

The email, viewed firsthand by Metro, stated: “…the service disagrees that there is a culture of bullying and harassment at the service that prevents Const. Magnus from returning to work. Nonetheless we respect Const. Magnus’ right to resign.”

Following the CPC meeting, Chief Roger Chaffin said there wasn’t “an ounce of truth to that statement” and said it was “unproductive.”

In an emailed statement to Metro Wednesday, the Chief said the email wasn’t provided to anyone when the comment was made—which is what he thought was “unproductive.”

“Everyone involved deserves to be heard and not to be vilified out of context,” he said. “The words of our legal counsel being misrepresented and then being seen as our lack of commitment to addressing respectful workplace concerns, is insulting. It is insulting to the work that our legal counsel and all employees are committed to.”

Magnus said this doesn’t fly with her.

“That’s not an apology that’s an excuse,” she said. “The chief should be looking at this as an opportunity to engage me in conversations and ask me what I can do to help them fix this problem, and he hasn’t done that once,” she said.