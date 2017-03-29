Jason Kenney outs himself, '... as extremist' on gay-straight alliances: Minister Eggen

Alberta's education minister is calling the PC's newly-minted leader's views on the province's gay-straight alliances (GSA) "extremist," in a new Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Jason Kenney clarified comments made regarding Bill 10 and gay-straight alliances Tuesday during a meeting with Postmedia editors.

A post on Kenney’s Facebook page Wednesday morning denied that he wants to “force schools to ‘out’ children to their parents,” but said that due to the complexities of the issue, he believes each situation is “unique.”

The post included details from the interview transcript that had been making the rounds overnight on social media.

In the interview transcript, Kenney said he believes parents “have a right to know to know what’s going on with their kids in schools unless the parents are abusive, in which case there are protocols to deal with bad parents.”

Education minister David Eggen said, in his own Facebook post, that they want to protect students who may not be able to talk to their parents about GSAs, or their sexuality.

"The comments made by Jason Kenney today effectively would destroy the good work that has been done," the post from Eggen read.

"With the comments Jason Kenney has made, he's effectively outing himself... as an extremist."



The Alberta Party also issued a statement Wednesday morning in response to Kenney’s stance, saying Bill 10 was designed to deal with said “bad parents.”

“The law is on the side of students who feel that they may be at risk from having their sexual orientation disclosed without their consent to their parents," said Alberta Party leader, Greg Clark.

Robbie Kreger-Smith, a board member with the Alberta Party agreed.

“One child being forced into an abusive situation, made homeless, or taking their life because of a family situation that isn’t supportive is one too many,” he said.