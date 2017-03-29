News / Calgary

Made in Calgary show Wynonna Earp gets picked up by Space

The production is currently filming season 2 in the city

Wynonna Earp centers on Wyatt Earp’s heir, who must protect her town from demons.

Courtesy IDW Films

Calgary produced supernatural western Wynonna Earp just found a new home on the Space channel for its second season.

Based on the comic book series, the show has the titular character, a descendant of Wyatt Earp, taking out demons in her hometown.

It’s filmed in and around the Calgary area – shooting on season 2 started in December and is still in production.

Space picked up the show and will air all of season 1, starting on April 15 at 10 p.m. ET – just after the season 10 premier of Doctor Who.

“We’re thrilled,” said Jordy Randall, executive producer, in a statement. “Canadians across the country are now going to be able to see why this show has struck such a chord with audiences around the world.”

Similar to other acclaimed series, like Fargo and Heartland, Wynonna Earp has made use of Calgary and Alberta’s network of talent – from prop creation houses like Bleeding Art Industries to hair and make up talent like Joanne Jacobsen.

Jacobson, with Jo-Dee Thomson and Linda Nelson, have actually been nominated for Alberta’s Film and Television Awards, for their work in the episode Diggin Up Bones.

Season 2 will run on Space this summer.

