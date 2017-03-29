Cancer-causing gas prevalent in Calgary homes: U of C study

No neighbourhood in Calgary is safe from radon – a radioactive gas responsible for 3,300 lung cancer deaths in Canada each year – according to a new study from the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine.

Researchers tested 2,300 Calgary and area homes and found one in eight have “dangerously high” levels of radon – a natural, colourless and odourless gas which permeates through soil towards low pressure areas, such as basements.

As homes are heated, a suction effect draws the gas in through the foundation.

According to study lead Aaron Goodarzi, radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in Canada.

“If you’re that person, it’s extraordinarily shocking and angering,” Goodarzi, associate professor of the school and Canada Research Chair for genome damage and instability disease, told Metro on Wednesday.

The homes his team tested with excessive radon levels underwent remediation, and in all cases, returned to non-hazardous levels.

“That was the good news from the study – mitigation was really effective,” said PhD student and study author Fintan Stanley.

In Alberta, if a renter determines their suite has high radon levels, the landlord is legally obligated to mitigate that house.

“Even if they’re not in control of the property, so to speak, they are covered under Alberta law to keep them safe,” said Goodarzi.

"When I went to the study presentation I realized, yeah, we should do something about it, because it’s the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and we’re all non-smokers," said Bob McAuley, who lives in the city's southwest and discovered his home had a radon-reading of 357.

After the remediation was done, that number went down to 15.

"That was a relief," McAuley said.

"I have a one-and-a-half year old and another one coming this summer, so for the kids – if they’re going to be here for 20 years – it’s money well spent to remove the lung cancer risk for them," he said.

A Health-Canada certified radon testing professional can test radon levels in a home for about $60.