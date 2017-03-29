SAIT apologizes after computer glitch raised hopes of program applicants

First there’s the rush. Then excitement, as students eagerly refresh emails to see if they’ve been accepted to a program at one of Alberta’s post-secondary.

But in Calgary, SAIT had some explaining to do, after an email was mistakenly sent to an unsuspecting audience.

On Tuesday, the city polytechnic school sent out emails to a wider net than expected, inviting newly-accepted students to join a Facebook group so they could start networking – the only problem? The list of recipients hadn’t been formally accepted into their programs.

“First and foremost we sincerely apologize for this error, and we’re sorry for any confusion it may have caused,” said SAIT spokesman Chris Gerritsen. “A computer error sent emails to a wider group of contacts than was intended.”

The technical error was immediately noticed, and an apology was sent out within the hour.

Brian’s wife was on that list, and for an hour, they both were taken by surprise. He’s asked Metro not to use their last name, as she’s still waiting to hear back about a program for which she’s applied.

“Waiting for that and watching your inbox and seeing this one message, followed by a retraction shortly thereafter was kind of an emotional rollercoaster,” Brian said. “It’s a bit of a kick in the pants; you have a lot riding on these decisions and applications, and then to find out one thing and immediately be pulled another way is really disheartening.”

He said for what happened, the quick response was an acceptable turn around time, but it shouldn’t have gone out like that in the first place.

It’s not clear how many people received the email.

“We’re working toward looking at both the process and technical aspects of the system and implementing steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Gerritsen said.