Alberta's business barometer rising as economy turns the corner

Like the signs of spring, signs of a slowly rebounding economy are popping up all over the place, and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released another one Thursday.

Alberta’s small business confidence rose five and a half points to 55.5 in March.

It’s the first time since January 2015 that the business barometer has tipped across the 50 threshold in favour of confidence.

Amber Ruddy, Alberta director for the CFIB said it feels like the worst is behind us as the province tries to recover from the crash of oil prices in late 2014.

“When you look at the sector breakdown, the natural resource sector is in that healthy range of where it should be for economic growth,” said Ruddy. “It’s sitting at 65.4 points."

She said anything between 65 and 75 is in the strong scale for growth. The lowest recorded business barometer happened in March of last year, and at that time the natural resource sector was almost half of what it was now.

She said when Alberta’s numbers are compared nationally, there’s still a ways to go. The national business barometer index remained at 62.9. Nova Scotia had the highest provincial rating at 65.9 while Newfoundland & Labrador is the lowest at 42.2.

Not everything in the CFIB’s survey paints a rosy picture. Ruddy noted 30 per cent of businesses say their current state of business is bad. About 22 per cent of Alberta businesses are still expecting to do layoffs in the next 3 months while only 13 per cent are hiring.