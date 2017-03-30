Alberta man guilty of sexually assaulting his young stepdaughters

CALGARY — A Calgary court has found a man from Cochrane, Alta., guilty of sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters after a new trial was ordered in the case by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

Allen Dean Griffin, 49, was originally acquitted of abusing his two stepdaughters and his biological daughter over a seven-year period, when the girls were between five and 14 years old.

But the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a second trial for Griffin, saying that Justice Keith Yamauchi, who presided over the first trial, relied on stereotypes and questioned why the accusations weren't reported sooner.

On Wednesday, Griffin was found guilty of sexual assaulting his stepdaughters, Taylor and Kylie French, but not guilty of sexually assaulting his biological daughter, Jordyn Griffin.

At the request of all the complainants, a publication ban on their names was lifted several years ago.

Jordyn Griffin said they didn't want to be hidden and "wanted everybody to know who he is, where he comes from and that kind of involves us being known."

“I think we were pretty surprised and happy," Lisa Fox, mother of the French girls, said outside court on Wednesday.

"The judge really seemed to hear and listen very carefully to the testimony of the girls ... so really, really happy to be validated, for these girls to be able to put some closure on this."

Kylie French said she is glad she won't have to relive the situation anymore.