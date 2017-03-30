Alberta opposition members frustrated by panel into child welfare

CALGARY — Opposition members of an Alberta government panel studying how to keep children in government care safe say they are frustrated.

The 13-member panel — which includes MLAs from all parties, along with other experts — is holding hearings in Calgary.

The panel was created after it was revealed there had been little action in the case of Serenity, a four-year-old girl who died over two years ago while in government care.

Wildrose MLA Jason Nixon says so far the panel has not been allowed to discuss Serenity or any other individual cases and he worries any recommendations will not address the root problems.

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark says he is concerned government will never get to the bottom of why children die in care and suffer abuse.