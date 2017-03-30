Investigation results in Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of criminal breach of trust today.

Const. Jason Tress had been under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) since allegations were first made to RCMP in July 2016 regarding three separate incidents involving the officer, two of which were while he was on duty.

ASIRT announced today that their investigation had concluded and resulted in criminal charges.

In a statement, RCMP said Tress was suspended from the force in August 2016 following the allegations and will remain so until the issue is resolved in court.