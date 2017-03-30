Calgary mayoral candidates weigh in on secondary suites

Cutting red tape. It’s something the conservative-minded candidates for mayor all seemed to agree on – except when it comes to secondary suites.

Four of the mayoral candidates were at the University of Calgary for a forum held by the Graduate Students' Association Thursday afternoon.

While all candidates were invited, the four who were able to attend happened to be right-leaning in their views. The answer to several questions posited throughout the forum was a simple reduction in red tape, and for government to get out of the way.

However, on the issue of secondary suites, three of the candidates were careful to say that at least a little red tape is needed on the one type of residential rental property heavily regulated by the city.

Coun. Andre Chabot said he’d like to see an option where communities can choose block by block with a two-thirds majority, similar to how parking restrictions are enacted.

“You’ll ensure you still have the right for single-family residential zones to still have that sort of community,” he said.

Shawn Baldwin said he doesn’t see a blanket solution working either. He’d like to see a simplified application process.

“We need a single point of contact, a single point of approval,” he said.

David Lapp, who was most vocal about having government get out of citizens' way on other issues, was more cautious on suites.

“I’m not sure a blanket approval is an appropriate thing,” he said, noting the concerns of neighbours need to be weighed as well.

Paul Hughes was the lone dissenter. He said aside from ensuring suites are safe and up to code, he doesn’t think nimbyism should factor into approval.

“If you want to do something with your home and you paid for that home, then you do whatever the hell it is you want to do with it,” he said.