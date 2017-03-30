Calgary street sweeping program to take longer this year
More snow means more gravel and debris to clear for City of Calgary streets
The city wants to sweep Calgarians off their feet this spring, but doing so requires some cooperation.
On Monday, crews will begin their annual street sweeping regime. And this year, because of an excess of grime on the roads, they will be sweeping seven days a week and doing night shifts Monday through Thursday.
The typical spring clean-up has sweepers remove approximately 25,000
“We put out twice as much material in this winter season that we did in the previous winter season,” said Road Maintenance Manager Bill
Street cleaning signs and parking bans will dot across communities where crews are working to make roads dust-free 12 hours in advance. Then, when crews arrive, they work closely with the Calgary Parking Authority to move any cars that could be an obstacle to their job.
“The issue is if people don’t move their vehicles our equipment has to move in and out to try and catch the curb anywhere there are no vehicles park,”
Fines are set at $120, but if you pay within 10 days that fee is reduced to $80, or $90 within 30 days.
“Areas where there’s high density, they’ll typically put out parking bans,” said Kevin Bulmer, enforcement coordinator with the Calgary Parking Authority. “A lot of the outlying areas they don’t do parking bans.”
Last year the CPA issued 2,800 tickets during the seven-week cleaning stint.
The city has 34 street sweepers, 20 are rentals that they use for the program and information about where they will be is posted online at Calgary.ca/sweep.
