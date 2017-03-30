Calgary street sweeping program to take longer this year

The city wants to sweep Calgarians off their feet this spring, but doing so requires some cooperation.

On Monday, crews will begin their annual street sweeping regime. And this year, because of an excess of grime on the roads, they will be sweeping seven days a week and doing night shifts Monday through Thursday.

The typical spring clean-up has sweepers remove approximately 25,000 tonnes of material, which would fill up 130,000 waste recycle containers. But this year was a cold and snowy winter, and more gravel on the roads means the city will be picking up 54,000 tonnes .

“We put out twice as much material in this winter season that we did in the previous winter season,” said Road Maintenance Manager Bill Biensch . “We expect our spring clean-up will take a bit longer this year because of the amount of sanding material that will be out there.”

Street cleaning signs and parking bans will dot across communities where crews are working to make roads dust-free 12 hours in advance. Then, when crews arrive, they work closely with the Calgary Parking Authority to move any cars that could be an obstacle to their job.

Biensch said if cars are in the way, the sweepers have to go around them, and it’s hard for the street to get cleaned that way.

“The issue is if people don’t move their vehicles our equipment has to move in and out to try and catch the curb anywhere there are no vehicles park,” Biensch said. “It increases the time it takes for us to get the streets clean, and unfortunately the finished product is not there because there’s aggregates left underneath the vehicles.”

Fines are set at $120, but if you pay within 10 days that fee is reduced to $80, or $90 within 30 days.

“Areas where there’s high density, they’ll typically put out parking bans,” said Kevin Bulmer, enforcement coordinator with the Calgary Parking Authority. “A lot of the outlying areas they don’t do parking bans.”

Last year the CPA issued 2,800 tickets during the seven-week cleaning stint.