Calgary students take on writing and directing role reversals for Taking Flight Festival

In theatre, role reversals are frequently seen on stage, but rarely behind the scenes.

Despite this, two University of Calgary students have taken on a project wherein each wrote their own one-act play, and the other is tasked with directing the show for the upcoming Taking Flight Festival at the university.

Anyssa McKee, an English major, and Cayley Wreggitt, a drama student, first pitched the idea of a yearlong, self-directed study to the U of C’s drama department after completing a playwriting course.

“This was a very ambitious project that we, to be honest, didn’t expect to be approved,” said McKee.

Directing in itself can be tough, but taking ownership of someone else’s work presents a new set of challenges for the two.

“Honestly, that’s the most nerve-wracking part,” said Wreggitt. “Are they going to like it? Have I done a good job of being true to their vision?”

“It’s part of giving up a little bit too, you have to send your baby out into the world,” said McKee.

Both women say that because they’ve been involved with the project since the writing process – they know each other’s work inside and out – and feel comfortable offering constructive criticism.

“The way she directs is not the way I direct, but it’s still works really well and I’m so happy to see her bringing my characters to life. She’s finding little nuances that I didn’t even know were there,” said Wreggitt.

The Afterlife, written by Wreggitt, is about discovering that purgatory is really show that determines whether you’ll end up in heaven or hell.

Closer to the Heart, written by McKee, is about two estranged sisters coming together to write their father’s eulogy.

The festival, which runs from March 27 until April 1 at the U of C, is showcasing the two one act plays in a double feature on Friday and Saturday night.