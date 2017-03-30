Calgary's TV costume designers thread through their character creation process

You know what they say, clothes make the man/woman/railroad worker/demon hunting gunslinger.

Carol Case and Jennifer Haffenden are both nominees for Best Costume Designer at this year’s Alberta Film and Television awards.

Case was nominated for her work with Hell on Wheels (and she’s currently working on Fargo) and Haffenden was nominated for Wynonna Earp (she’s currently sewing and stitching for season 2).

They’re both 20-year vets of the industry.

Case got her start in theatre, and moved up through the film industry thanks to her background in period costumes (tons of westerns shooting in Alberta).

Haffenden trained in Toronto, but got her big break working on the Honey I Shrunk The Kids TV show, which shot in Calgary.

Creating a character

Costumes are a vital part of visual storytelling, and it’s about staying true to the character, the time period and the show’s look. It’s more than just shopping for clothes, and both designers have come up with their own methods to create the most unique looks for their shows.

“In a fashion shoot, you want everyone to look as gorgeous as possible,” smiled Case. “This is about telling a story.”

For example, she said, characters that are more in tune with the earth are dressed in browns and greens – while someone who’s more in their head wears lots of blues and greys.

With Hell on Wheels, characters are dressed in very earthy colours, as they worked the earth in and around the railroad. Much of their attire is built around survival, and Case goes out of her way to make things look as accurate as possible.

“The ladies in the sewing room can tell you, I’m a bit of a stickler for no top stitching where there wouldn’t be top stitching, and the right kind of buttons,” she said. “We did a lot of research, shopping all over North America and even Britain to get the right trims and buttons that really looked like the period.”

On a show like Wynonna Earp, which features demons and resurrected souls of ancient criminals, Haffenden likes to approach costuming like making uniforms.

“Although people have a variety in their closets, so many people we know personally seem to have a bit of a uniform,” she said. “I’m sure you’ve seen it – some people always wear plaid shirts and variations of that. It’s always good to find your characters uniform.”

Unlike Hell on Wheels, which is very gritty, Wynonna Earp is funner genre show. Haffenden knows many of her cast members would be right at home on a runway – so she likes to dress them up to look beautiful, as much as she can.