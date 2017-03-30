Cenovus stock down on plan to buy C$17.7 billion worth of ConocoPhillips assets

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy stock is down about eight per cent this morning ahead of regular trading on North American stock markets.

The Calgary-based energy company plans to swallow most of the Canadian assets belonging to ConocoPhillips for C$17.7 billion — the latest blockbuster oilsands sale by a major foreign oil and gas producer.

The ConocoPhillips sale was announced Wednesday after the close of Canadian and U.S. stock markets, when Cenovus stock was at $17.45 in Toronto and US$13.08 in New York.

In pre-market trading ahead of the open this morning, the U.S.-listed shares were down US$1.02 or 7.8 per cent at US$12.06.

Cenovus plans to raise C$3 billion in an offering of shares to help pay for the acquisition, supplemented by cash on hand and debt financing.

Cenovus will also sell conventional assets to raise money to reduce debt.