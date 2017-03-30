Douglas Coupland invites Calgary to be a part of his 3D art installation

Douglas Coupland agrees that his latest project is a bit of a happy accident.

After bumping into a childhood friend after a 30-year hiatus, Coupland heard that his old neighbour got into the business of 3D scanners. Having never seen one before, Coupland went to take a look for himself.

“It was the strangest thing,” he said. “Your head’s scanned and you can orbit yourself on a computer screen. So I got one myself.”

The chance run-in took hold, and the renowned Vancouver-based novelist and artist has spent the past three years working on his latest art initiative: 3DCanada.

By crowdsourcing the 3D portraits of 2,000 Canadians from coast to coast, he will create a true Canadian group portrait.

On Friday afternoon, Calgarians are invited to take part at Simons at The Core Shopping Centre. The 3D-printed busts (reminiscent of marble Roman statues) will become a part of the resulting art piece which will eventually find a home in a yet-to-be-announced Simons store.

“It’s always interesting to see how curious people are – every single time,” said Coupland. “It’s just saucer-eyes, like a kitten seeing dangling yarn for the first time … It’s been a lot of fun. There are only two cities left until this part of the experience is over and I’m going to miss it.”

Originally coinciding with the national expansion of Simons stores, Calgary was set to be the final stop on the nation-wide tour. However, Angela Stinson of Simons said that they soon found that something was missing.

“We’re talking about a 3D Canadian portrait, but we were really missing the North and the East Coast,” she said. “And, yes, we don’t have a store in Yellowknife or Halifax, but let’s make this a complete project and show the diversity of Canada.”

When asked what he hopes the final result of his project will be, Coupland laughs and says, “That it works!”

“But, wow, we are a really interesting-looking species, aren’t we?” he continued. “It’s a snapshot of a certain place at a certain time.”