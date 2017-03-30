Lucky Calgary students first in the world to premiere new Eugene Stickland play

Acting students the first to premiere new Eugene Stickland play

The award-winning playwright create the piece specifically for St. Mary’s University

Aaron Chatha / Metro

St. Mary’s University in Calgary will be home to a rare world premiere this week – award-winning playwright Eugene Stickland has written his latest piece specifically for the students.

Stickland, winner of a Betty Mitchell Award, Governor General’s Award and Alberta Playwriting Award, is currently the writer-in-residence at St. Mary’s.

So, he wrote a play, First and Last, specifically for this year’s batch of acting students – ten women and five men, who will be the first actors in the world to perform the play.

“As someone who’s worked with student actors for a long time, one of the most difficult things is finding a piece that fits the group that you have,” said director Joe-Norman Shaw. “He wrote a play with exactly the number of roles – in terms of casting … I think I probably did it in about 15 minutes.”

The play follows a young musician who’s just come back from tour to find his girlfriend has left him. He’s distraught, he can’t focus on writing new music, and to make matters worse, random people keep showing up on his doorstep – all claiming to have signed a lease on his apartment.

“It’s got a lot of humour, but it’s also quite touching at times and also quite timely.” Shaw explained. “There are a couple of characters who are refugees, people seeking sanctuary – people seeking home for themselves.”

It was huge boon to have the playwright onboard for the first set of rehearsals, as Stickland could easily change dialogue on the fly to better suit the actors.

The show runs from March 30 to April 1, and will be joined for some performances by The Quotidian Collective, a performance piece created by first year students.

Shaw hopes to remount the play later this year through the Company of Rogues studio in Calgary.