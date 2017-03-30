Mother of Joey English reminds indigenous women of the importance of standing up for themselves
Joshua Weise will be sentenced Friday for his role in the dismemberment and disposal of Joey English’s body
The mother of
Joshua Weise was found guilty of offering
He will learn his fate Friday.
Stephanie English, Joey’s mother, said she’s put out a call to friends and family to join her in the courtroom Friday in solidarity.
“We want justice for my
Through her advocacy for justice for Joey, English said she hopes her grandchildren and future baby will learn that it’s important to have a strong voice.
“To stand up for what is right and really educate them on unhealthy people, these predators,” she said. “They may come in all different shapes,
English said as an indigenous woman she’s weary of what might happen as history hasn’t been kind to her people, or herself.
“These things have happened for many decades. I hope this is a stepping stone to really see a change for people of all walks of life—the justice system is failing the people of Alberta,” she said. “I have hope that some kind of change will come out of this.”
English said she believes Weise should be locked up—and she’s been frustrated to see him released (on bail in July) and walking the streets of Calgary while Joey cannot.
“I will never have closure. My daughter’s body parts are still in a landfill,” she said.
Police called off the search for Joey’s remains in November after months of sifting through garbage at a Calgary landfill.
English said she’s struggled with getting support through Calgary police victim services, as she feels they’ve left it up to her to reach out, but said she’s been thankful for the support from the Awo Taan Women’s shelter.
