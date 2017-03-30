Mother of Joey English reminds indigenous women of the importance of standing up for themselves

The mother of a indigenous Calgary woman who’s body parts were discovered in Crescent Heights in June 2016 said she’s nervous heading into court Friday where the man who dismembered and scattered her daughter’s remains will be sentenced.

Joshua Weise was found guilty of offering indignity to human remains for dismembering and disposing of the remains of Joey English, 25, from the Pikani Nation in southern Alberta, after she died while at his home.

He will learn his fate Friday.

Stephanie English, Joey’s mother, said she’s put out a call to friends and family to join her in the courtroom Friday in solidarity.

“We want justice for my daughter Joey,” she said.

Through her advocacy for justice for Joey, English said she hopes her grandchildren and future baby will learn that it’s important to have a strong voice.

“To stand up for what is right and really educate them on unhealthy people, these predators,” she said. “They may come in all different shapes, sizes and forms, but they need to have awareness. Being First Nation sand women we are the number one target, so we need to protect ourselves.”

English said as an indigenous woman she’s weary of what might happen as history hasn’t been kind to her people, or herself.

“These things have happened for many decades. I hope this is a stepping stone to really see a change for people of all walks of life—the justice system is failing the people of Alberta,” she said. “I have hope that some kind of change will come out of this.”

English said she believes Weise should be locked up—and she’s been frustrated to see him released (on bail in July) and walking the streets of Calgary while Joey cannot.

“I will never have closure. My daughter’s body parts are still in a landfill,” she said.

Police called off the search for Joey’s remains in November after months of sifting through garbage at a Calgary landfill.