Nathan Fillion on healthcare and haircuts

Although he’s played the lead on Castle for eight seasons, most geeks know Nathan Fillion as Captain Mal Reynolds on Firefly, or Captain Hammer in Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along-Blog, or maybe the voice of Hal Jordan in the animated Green Lantern movie.

He also cameos under blue makeup in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Edmonton-native brings his major nerd-cred to Calgary Comic Expo April 27 to 30. For more information, visit calgaryexpo.com

Q: How did growing up in Alberta mould you as a person and actor?

A: It’s weird to talk about health care, but growing up in Canada, being sick or needing medical attention was never something that worried me. It was never part of our experience, as far as a basic human need and not being able to have it. But here, that’s a different reality. It’s frightening and it affects people. It affects your state of calm and relaxation and trust – and I think it’s scary. Where we grew up? It was a very safe place to grow up. Is that weird?

Q: It’s not something I would of thought of – having lived in the States so long, how do you deal with that?

A: Well, you don’t want to miss an insurance payment.

Q: What upcoming project are you most excited for?

A: Right now – well, I should have asked if I’m allowed to talk about it. But, I’m heading off to Vancouver – I’m giving you a hint. I’m going to Vancouver, to do a little project with a friend of mine. I won’t say who he is, but I’ve worked with him before, and it wasn’t horrible.

Q: Bringing things back to the past, what project has been the most fun to work on?

A: I sometimes get a little stink about this from fans of other projects, but, everything I ever wanted to do on TV I did on my first episode of Firefly. I was living every boy’s dream, every day, and I was doing some of the best work I’ve ever done. It was a lot of first for me. It was my first crack at a lead, first one hour drama – it was a lot of first for me, and it put me in contact with a lot of amazing, talented people who I still call friends and still love to death.

Q: Do you still get approached by Firefly fans?

A: Tons and tons. And I like it best when they just see me – when you get that moment of recognition, like they take a breath in and gasp, then they collect themselves really quickly and go, ‘Captain.’

And that’s all they do. That’s the best. Especially when I’m with someone and they go, ‘wait, what did that person call you?’

Q: Final question – it’s time for a haircut and you’re in the barbers chair. What do you ask for?